National Planning Commission laments sluggish implementation of MW2063 programmes

Board Chairperson of the state-funded National Planning Commission (NPC), Professor Richard Mkandawire, has lamented the sluggish implementation of programmes lined up for the attainment of the Malawi 2063 (MW2063) goals.

Speaking during the MW2063 Champions Recognition Programme launch and unveiling of First Group of inter-Generation Development Champions at NPC Boardroom in Lilongwe, Mkandawire observed that there is generally lack of speed in most decision-making processes, especially in the implementation of the development plans.

“We have to run and stop walking because we have a lot of catching up to do. Africa is rising and we have to make sure Malawi is among countries in the frontline in the continent development,” Mkandawire said.

The NPC Board Chairperson said Malawi does not have the luxury of time in the implementation of the programmes designed for the achievement of Malawi’s long-term development aspirations.

Mkandawire further suggested that the country should identify champions that would inspire fellow citizens as the country runs the race for the development goals.

In his remarks, NPC Director General Dr Thomas Munthali said the Commission has, so far, recognized over 50 individuals, including politicians, traditional leaders, journalists, musicians, Civil Society leaders, Business captains, farmers and social media influencers among others.

Meanwhile, the Commission has disclosed plans to hold the event annually during the National Development Conference.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!