Chakwera says MCP dealing with party squabbles

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has told party supporters to hold their patience as political wrangles continue in the oldest party in the country, saying the problems would be over soon.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, Chakwera said he understood why some supporters are running out of patience, admitting the political wrangles have been raging for long.

“We will deal with these problems very soon,” said Chakwera.

The party recently fired party vice president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustave Kaliwo, former party publicist Jessie Kabwila who were later reinstated by the High Court.

The fired senior party members then obtained a court injunction restraining the MCP from holding a party convention slated for this month.

The High Court is yet to make a ruling on the holding of the party convention date.

Chakwera, however, said it was regrettable the matter had gone to the courts instead of the warring parties discussing the matter following the four party cardinals of unity, loyalty, discipline and obedience.

In an interview earlier, Kaliwo said the problems have gone out of hand because Chakwera has been refusing to engage in dialogue on the matters.

The problems started after some senior members, including Kaliwo, Kabwila and now defector to Democratic Progressive Party, Felix Jumbe decided to challenge the leadership style of Chakwera, describing it as dictatorial.

The wrangles were heightened after billionaire Sidik Mia announced he had joined the MCP and wanted to vie for the vice presidency of the party, a position currently held by Msowoya, who is also Speaker of the National Assembly.

