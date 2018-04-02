DPP SG makes ‘conspiracy theory’ about civil servants sabotaging Mutharika

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grazider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has warned civil servants whom she said deliberately sabotages programmes initiated by President Peter Mutharika.

Jeffrey sounded the warning on Monday in Jali, Zomba where President Mutharika held a political rally at Pirimiti Boys PrimarySchool ground.

“We know who you are, the President has one million eyes, the President has one million ears. We know the civil servants who are sabotaging President Mutharika’s development programs,” said Jeffrey.

She said the party will deal with the sabotaging civil servants in 2019 after the DPP gets back into the government after the Tripartite election.

The outspoken Jeffrey did not say what sabotages the civil servants were doing but during the opening of One stop delivery centre in Mangochi, the Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi condemned some council officials at Mangochi District Council for ordering that bicycle taxis should get out some routes in the district.

He described this as sabotage, aimed at making Mutharika and DPP lose some votes in the 2019 poll.

The police, however,said the move was aimed at lessening road accidents in the lake shore district.

The DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha also recently condemned some Blantyre City Council officials for ordering the demolition of houses construct in the hills of Bangwe and Ndirande and for ordering the slashing maize grown in illegal plots.

He described the officials as enemies of President Mutharika and the DPP.

Jeffrey also told the rally that the DPP has been pressing Mutharika to deal with journalists who write negatives of the President and his party.

“But the President has always restrained us, this shows he is a democrat at heart,” said Jeffrey.

The political atmosphere in the country is charged ahead of the watershed election in 2019.

