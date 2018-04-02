TA Mlumbe turns political at a presidential rally in Zomba

Traditional Authority (TA) Mlumbe of Zomba on Monday threw away his chieftaincy rob and engaged in petty and party politics when she presented to people four people whom he said were to represent the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in his area.

President Peter Mutharika was at Jali in Zomba Likangala on Monday to canvass votes for himself and his party in the run up to the 2019 general election.

“These are the people who should work with me. They are all DPP,” said Chief Mlumbe.

The party is yet to conduct primary party elections to identify candidates who will represent the party during the party elections.

Traditional leaders are supposed to take a neutral stand during political activities.

“We will all vote for you, Mr. President because of your visionary leadership. We want the DPP back in government in 2019,” said Mlumbe.

President Mutharika thanked the chief for ‘giving the party three shadow MPs.

The regional governor for the DPP in the East, Julius Paipi duly endorsed what the acting chief said, saying he was filled with excitement because of the accomplishments of Mutharika and DPP in the country.

DPP vice president for the eastern region Bright Msaka said the chief was right to say that in 2019, all the parliamentary and local government seats in Zomba will go to the DPP.

