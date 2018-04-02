DNA analysis for Malawi police officer, medical assistant over albino killing

Two professionals, a medical assistant and a police officer are to undergo DNA tests to determine with they had a hand in the killing of a person with albinism whose body was discovered in a shallow grave on Saturday in Machinga.

The body of the person with albinism, Macdonald Masambuka, was discovered on Saturday after he went missing on March 9, 2018.

Hospital and police authorities said on Monday, pathologist Charles Dzamalala was conducting an autopsy on the body on Monday at Zomba Central Hospital before the hospital conducts the DNA tests on the medical assistant and a police officer allegedly connected to the death.

Overtone Kondowe, president of the Association of the Persons with Albinism (APA) welcomed the move to conduct the DNA test, saying this would solve the mystery on who killed Masambuka.

“Looks like we will have a break through, this is a welcome move,” said Kondowe.

The police have arrested nine people, including the two professionals, recovering two out of the six bones missing from the body of Masambuka who was 22.

Acting registrar of the Medical Council of Malawi, Richard Ndovie, said the council would conduct a parallel investigations on the medical assistant.

“If our investigations show that he was involved, then we will take action which might include suspension from practicing medicine or his name being struck off from the list of medical assistants practicing in the country,” said Kondowe.

He said medical professionals are subject to the laws of Malawi, warning they are not above the laws of the land.

Society of Medical Doctors president Amos Nyaka expressed shock that a medical assistant had been named in the gruesome killing of Masambuka.

“…We are extremely enraged with the allegations. Our ethics and conduct committee will conduct an investigation to get to the bottom of the issue,” said Nyaka.

He said the society will then report to the Medical Society of Malawi on its findings.

