Dedza District Hospital runs out of drugs for sex diseases

Dedza District Hospital, the referral hospital for Dedza, has run of sexually transmitted diseases drugs.

Spokesperson for Dedza District Hospital Mwai Liabunya confirmed theh ospital run out of STI stock for two months now.

A source at the hospital said the situation at the hospital is very bad.

“Patients with STI are told to buy drugs from private hospitals, which is very expensive and not affordable to most people in the district,” said the source.

The source said in some instances, the hospital runs out of essential drugs like pain killers.

The hospital is said to be in huge debts which is crippling the services to the people.

