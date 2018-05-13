Chakwera says MCP ready to deal with post convention conflicts: Party amends constitution to punish deviants

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has disclosed that the party is ready to deal with any post convention conflict that will come on the party’s way.

Chakwera said the remarks in an interview after being endorsed as the party president by a convention held after the Supreme Court vacated an injunction restraining MCP from conducting the indaba.

There have been court battles between the Chakwera camp and reinstated for Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo Camp before the Convention.

“MCP is more than ready to deal with any confusion that comes on our way. We respect all the arms of justice and we will work hard to protect the party,” he said.

Chakwera added that “stumbling blocks are always there but we should use them as stepping stone. The party has to move forward.”

New-catch Sidik Mia was named first vice-president while Harry Mkandawire assumed the second-vice presidency.

During the convention, the party also made some amendments to its constitution—giving more powers to the national executive committee (NEC).

The NEC has been empowered to suspend or dismiss a member elected by the convention, where there is proof of indiscipline, violation of the party’s four cornerstones and attempts at derailment of attainment of the objective of the party.

This amendment to Article 14 (2), which gives powers to NEC to discipline any member, extends such powers to a member elected during the convention.

MCP has justified that the amendment was necessary because members elected at a convention may consciously breach provisions of the constitution, knowing that they may not face any punishment.

Asked if this amendment was effected to punish targeted individuals, Chakwera said: “Every organisation from time to time realises that they need to make necessary changes for the organisation to run a little more smoothly and that’s what you saw happening. The convention felt there were gaps in the old constitution. It is not a new constitution, but an amendment to the constitution,” he said.

