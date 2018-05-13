I want to be Miss Malawi that the youth can relate to — Tionge Munthali

The Miss Malawi 2018 Tionge Munthali has said her biggest desire is to be the beauty queen that the youth can relate to.

“I want to be someone the youth can relate to and that includes the ones in rural areas,”says the 24-year-old final year Malawi Assemblies of God University (Magu) student was crowned Miss Malawi 2016 on April 28 at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Tionge, who is the last person to win Miss Heritage Malawi 2016/17, said she carry on with what her predecessor nutritionist Cecilia Khofi was working on regards the Miss Malawi theme- Managing Rapid Population Growth.

“I hope to create awareness and ensure that there is an on-going conversation on how population growth is affecting us as the youth and what we can do about it,” she explains in quotes reported by Nation on Sunday.

According to the report, the new Miss Malawi observes that beauty pageants build one’s self esteem, which is one of the key ingredients to winning.

“It takes a lot of confidence to walk in front of people, which means you have to believe in yourself,” she says.

Tionge was born on January 8 1994 and she is the second born of four children, with two sisters and a brother. She draws her roots from Chilumba in Karonga.

She went to Phwezi Girls Secondary School and is now in her final semester, reading for her banking and finance degree at Magu. She recently had an internship with CDH Bank in Blantyre.

Tionge is a born again Christian and advices younger girls at the significance of staying in school, getting an education and becoming independent.

“If we strive to get an education, we will delay the age at which we get married or start having children and it also means staying in control of our reproductive health,” she says as quoted by the paper

Tionge has to beat 14 other contestants, parading in swim, formal, traditional and evening wear categories before five judges to be crowned Miss Malawi in what she believes it is every girl’s dream to be a beauty queen.

“Seeing beauty queens in magazines and on television, one hopes to be that someday. So, yes, I have had this dream,” she explains.

Apart from the main prize of Nissan Tiida, the queen will spend three nights and shopping at Poundstretcher Zambia, in Lusaka, courtesy of Blockbuster and Poundstretcher.

She also gets outdoor furniture from Lee Home Interior Design and Home Décor, a night’s accommodation at Umodzi Park, a laptop computer from Glalee Stationeries and one year comprehensive motor vehicle insurance from Falcon Insurance Agency.

The pageant was for the second year organised by Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBS).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :