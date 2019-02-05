Chakwera says Mutharika and Chilima packing: ‘I have come to be your President of Malawi’

February 5, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has declared that he is ready to bail Malawians out of poverty and corruption, saying  President Peter Mutharika  and vice-president Saulos Chilima are “packing because change has come.”

Chakwera presents nomination papers to Ansah

Chakwera: I have come to be your President

Flanked by his  running mate Muhammad Sidik Mia, Chakwera with MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and commissioners

Displaying high confidence that he would win the May 21 2019  presidential elections,  Chakwera flanked by his  running mate Muhammad Sidik Mia said when he  handed his nomination paper to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah  he has come to build  “a new Malawi” using the ‘Chakwera High 5 agenda’  which will guarantee; servant leadership, uniting Malawi, prospering together, ending corruption and  respect for the rule of law.

“I have come here from Lilongwe, where our President and his Vice are packing because change has come,” said Chakwera.

“You have tried the rest but this is the time to try the best as we want to change things for the benefit of all,” he added.

Chakwera said MCP was geared to improving standards of education, providing sufficient health care, developing sustainable infrastructure, making proper investments in tourism as well as creating jobs for the youth.

“We will also work to rebuild markets, construct school blocks, provide banking services in rural areas, promote governance among chiefs, provide markets for farmers as well as provide opportunities for women in the country,” he said.

Chakwera stressed that he wants to “break this confederacy of corruption, fraud and theft.”

The MCP torchbearer  concluded: “My name is Lazarus Chakwera, and if you want change, I have come to be your President.”

Please share this Article if you like

Mark
Guest
Mark

APM and his Vice Chilima have failed us

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Sarudzai
Guest
Sarudzai

Chakwera the Next President. Enanu mukumva kuwawa ndipo sitingakuletseni kutero but time of Chanhe has Come! Mark my words!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Mboba
Guest
Mboba

Keep dreaming achakwera sitinakhomzeke kulamulidwa ndi makalady ife

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

No need for the hate speech my dear Reverend, you will soon be back at the pulpit tending to lost sheep.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
muonosile
Guest
muonosile

Big man, you are right the Reverend has better work in spiritual ream than politics, pls Pastor, do you love JESUS feed his flock.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

Keep dreaming ask Obaba TEMBO! He will tell you that election is never won in the media!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
2019
Guest
2019

Tembo was not half of who Chakwera is. Your prime error is that you are comparing two different people at different political time and dynamics. thats what you are getting things wrong.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Zoona eeee

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

No one can be stopped from dreaming, but Malawians will do the job ensure Chakwera’s dream does not actualize.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
2019
Guest
2019

Why not, is he not Malawian? What exactly do you hate the most when you hear Chakwera of being the next president. Well get prepared since most good thinking Malawian are going to make Chakwera the next head of state.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
macduff
Guest
macduff

regarding the drama group party with UTM…the unpopularity of DPP..LEAVES Chakwera the only undeniable and default president come 21 may..mark my words…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
joxy
Guest
joxy

Akulu inu mumangokhala kuchigawo chakwanuko, lero mwawafuna anthu kuti muwatsogolere? Wagwa nayo Lazalo udziwanso. kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago

