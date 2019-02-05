Asian Muslim ReliefAid assists flood victims in Blantyre

February 5, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A local Malawian relief operation, the Asian Muslim Relief Aid (AMRA) has intensified its efforts in alleviating the suffering of thousands of Malawians affected by devastating floods that have hit the country over the past weeks.

Asian Muslim Relief Aid donates to flood victims

Going home with relief support

Heavy rainfall in Blantyre swept many homes away and damaged items.

Meanwhile,  AMRA has moved in as one of the organizations that are providing relief aid to the affected households in various parts of Blantyre like Kachere,Machinjiri

The organization through Ameer Jakhura , told Nyasa Times that they distributed different items worth K10 million to families affected by the heavy rains.

Some of the relief items distributed were Ufa 20kg, Soya,basins 40lt,  800gram bar of soap, roll Black sheeting, Likuni Phala,Sugar, salt,cups,plates,bowl,single bed blankets,K5,000 cash to each victim and 50kg sack for packing.

Jakhura further says they are planning to distribute a further relief items in Chikwawa district in the affected areas.

Group Village Headwoman Kachere said 91 families from her area were affected by the heavy rains in the area.
“Many of these people had their homes destroyed by the heavy rains and we thank AMRA for this timely gesture. We urge other organisations to follow suit because we still have some people in dire need of the support,” she said.

The organization is currently appealing for more funding from well-wishers to assist in the relief effort. Interested well-wishers are advised to send their donation through Islamic Zakaat Fund in Limbe

Badawara Bava ya Chimwenye
Guest
Badawara Bava ya Chimwenye

It does not make a difference. These amwenye steals from government. Now they pretend to be generous from change on the loot. Athu akumoto awa. Praying five times a day while stealing from the poor. Useless amwenyes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
kanyimbi 265
Guest
kanyimbi 265

These are the same thieves that are coniving with this govt to steal from Malawians. NO NEED TO THANK THEM. OTHERWISE YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO GO BACK TO PAKISTAN

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

