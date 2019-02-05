Defender Zoya considered surplus to requirement by Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club acting chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed that the club will not renew the contract of his defender Emmanuel ‘Siyeni’ Zoya.

Zoya’s contract came to an end on January 31 2019.

“We did not extend the contract of Zoya which expired on 31st January 2019,” Haiya told MBC on Tuesday.

According to Haiya, the team decided to release the player to join any club where he will be able to access game time after spending much of his time on the sidelines at Bullets due to injuries.

Haiya further claimed that the team already facilitated Zoya’s move to another reliable undisclosed club.

But when contacted by Nyasa Times on Tuesday morning, Zoya refused to comment on Haiya’s claims.

However, the former Civil Sporting Club defender admitted his contract indeed expired.

“Let me consult first before commenting,” said Zoya.

One of thr individual achievements for Zoya during his stay at Bullets was being voted as the 2017 best defender of season.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicates that Zoya might be heading to Central Region elite league debutant Mlatho Mponela FC

