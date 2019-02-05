Jappie in no doubt of DPP winning

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian for Rumphi North Constituency who is also Minister for Ministry of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, Monday presented his nomination papers for the Parliamentarian race, in the May 21 elections to Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) at Lura Primary school in Rumphi.
Speaking in an interview Mhango after presenting his papers to MEC who was accompanied by hundreds of supporters said He is ready to contest as a Member of Parliament for Rumphi North saying he is unshaken.
“I am happy today that I have successfully presented my nomination papers for the Parliamentarian seat, As DPP we are well prepared for this battle, in my Constituency the parliamentarian seat is going to DPP, come 23 May DPP even the highest seat of President is also going to DPP”
“You can tell that People here in Rumphi North are in support of DPP under President Professor Peter Mutharika, Just by looking on the number of people who have gathered here today, and let me promise here that DPP government will continue bringing development to the people of Rumphi North” added Mhango.
MEC Constituency Returning officer Gerald Luhanga for Rumphi North commended the exercise saying everything has been successful on the first day and all expected candidates are presenting their papers peacefully.
“we are expecting candidates to come following the schedule we have made, and having a good start like this gives hope, from Rumphi North constituency we are expecting five candidates ward councilors inclusive” said Luhanga
Rumphi District has four constituencies with a total number of ninety seven thousand registered voters; which represents 80% of registered voters.
You hv my vote dada Mhango
Hon Jappie Mhango has changed the way people looked at his Ministry. During his time as Minister of Transport, a lot has changed in this country in terms of infrastructure development. In Rumphi, one cant say of developments without mentioning him. Hardworking and with a high level of integrity and maturity.
Wabila pa chande msana ukuwoneka. Usange uli kutibeta ngati nkhuku uzamuyiwona voti yane, apo chara nasamuka. Ise tikukhumba ukazuzi yayi. Kutemwa ndalama, kutukula charo chara. DPP vimbundi vyambula kumala, vimbundi vyafika na mu corridors za chipatala. Chiuta akulabiska. Tiwonenge pa 21/5/2019.
One of the most hardworking cabinet ministers in this administration. As a parliamentarian, he has also performes beyond expectations. He deserves another term.
Dreaming in colour is never wrong…….. coz eve those who are the poorest of the poor dream of driving vehicles and planes but as it is very difficult for them to physically have them, I see you Jappie facing the same experience this time around! So Jappie don’t even bother us with your dreams for we’re still around and time will give us the last verdict on this…………………………………!