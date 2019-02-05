Humba says new sponsors for SRFA coming as Chitetezo Mbaula withdraws  sponsorship

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) League Chairman Raphael Humba has assured all Southern Region Premier and Lower League Teams that potential sponsors have already been identified to take over from United Purpose (UP) who have withdrawn their sponsorship.

Humba made the remarks after the SRFA league prize presentation awards ceremony held in Blantyre on Monday where UP also officially announced they have ended their one year sponsorship romance with the association.

He hailed UP for the good working relationship they had during the one year the two sides have been in partnership.

“We thank United Purpose for sponsoring the league for the past season and we have had a very good working relationship” said Humba.

“It is sad that they have pulled out but let me assure all soccer lovers particularly those in the Southern Region that new sponsors are coming” said Humba who refused to disclose the identity of the potential sponsors.

Humba claimed ovee five companies were willing to take over the sponsorship from UP but they have settled for one cideovee

“SRFA League is now a brand wwich every company would like to partner with” said Humba.

Nyasa Times reliable sources confided in this publication that Rab Processors are are the favourites to take over the sponsorship.

Commenting on their withdrawal, UN Marketing Manager Liviness Msafu cherished the one year they have been in partnership with SRFA.

She however said the company is satisfied that their aim of spaponsori the league which was to sell out Chitetezo Mvaula brand was met.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :