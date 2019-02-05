Chanco friends of Mchinji inspires Kochilira Secondary School Students

The grouping of Chancellor College Students who come from Mchinji District called Chanco friends of Mchinji on Friday 1 February, visited Kochilira Community Day Secondary School in the district to encourage young boys and girls to be focused in their studies.

The group which is aimed at contributing to the development of Mchinji district as well as the nation through motivational talks, career guidance and counselling gave a motivation talk on various issues that affect both academic and social life.

Speaking in an interview, Chanco Friends of Mchinji Acting President Bernard Moyosana said it was very important to inspire the youths to have the zeal to go further with their studies.

Moyosana reiterated the need to have a crop of educated youths if the dream of developing Mchinji district is to be realized and further called upon all alumni from different schools in Mchinji to come together and devise strategies that will ensure the development of their former schools.

“We should start building them now, they should grow with knowledge on various issues that affect academic and social life and know how to overcome them. We believe that Mchinji can develop with collecting effort,” he said

Kochilira Secondary School head teacher Edward Chilutsi applauded Chanco Students for the gesture saying their visit will help the students to work hard because they have some friends whom they can look up to as role models.

“I thank Chanco friends of Mchinji for sparing their time to think of fellow young brothers and sisters that are behind them, this is the first time that such an event has occurred at Kochilila and this is something that other college students can emulate,” he said

The activities during the function included an open carrier guidance talk where different programmes being offered at Chanco were unpacked, and the MSCE requirements for each programme. There was also an indoor session where specific questions and one on one carrier advice was provided to students based on their area of preference.

Some of the key messages discussed during the visit include dangers of HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, early marriages and drug and substance abuse. The grouping also emphasized on the need for abstinence on the part of the students saying it is the key to realizing one’s academic dream with a healthy life.

The event made possible with Financial support from Member of parliament for Mchinji Central Constituency Hon. Jephter Mwale and one of the Chanco Friends of Mchinji who was part of the team.

The group that stormed kochilira included students from all faculties of the University of Malawi, Chancellor College which include faculties of Education, Science, Public and Administration studies, humanities; and the faculty of Law. Also present at the function were Alfred James Phiri and Mary Chingaipe, both of whom are alumni from the Chancellor College but remain committed to ensuring the survival and continuity of the Chanco friends of Mchinji.

