Chakwera says Mutharika ‘living in delusion’ for attacking Malawi Judiciary

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader and Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera has faulted President Peter Mutharika for attacking the Constitutional Court judges for nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election result and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for upholding that judgement.

Mutharika during a ‘Talk to the President’ special programme on State-run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio and TV last Friday claimed that the courts nullification of the election results “not only a traverse of justice and ridiculous, but has also made Malawi a laughing stock on the international scene”.

But in an interview Sunday on Times TV part of founding president Kamuzu Banda’s empure, Chakwera wondered if the Mutharika is “the only wise one.”

He challenged the President to mention countries that are laughing at Malawi.

“I wish he names the countries outside that are laughing at us,” he said.

“If anything we have been held in high esteem because of the justice. And we are highly recommended for standing for people’s rights,” he added.

President Mutharika, the octogenarian Malawi leader, a Yale law alumni and former Washington University law professor, argued that the judiciary simply wants to get rid of his government, as they allegedly “failed to follow the evidence, law, and all factors in the case”.

Chakwera, however, said President Mutharika could be “living in delusion” for accusing the judiciary of regime change activities.

Governance expert and commentator Makhumbo Munthali also said Mutharika’s remarks are unfortunate, and unexpected of a President who vowed to defend the Constitution and respect rule of law.

“Instead of attacking the Judiciary, he should have been working towards implementing the Court decisions,” he said.

Mutharika will face Chakwera in a tight contest fresh election.

