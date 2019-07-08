Chakwera says overwhelming evidence to prove Malawi presidential vote was fraudulent

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has told his supporters that the chances of winning the elections case are overwhelming considering the weight of evidence they have.

Chakwera said this on Sunday when visited Malembo area in Kasiya in Lilongwe which is his constituency.

He met a group of youths to engage them on the need of observing peace as they are awaiting court outcome.

Chakwera who was accompanied by Central region Chairman Patrick Zebron Chilondola, briefed them about the status of the election court case, emphasising that they have overwhelming evidence of rigging.

“You heard the I did not accept the results of the presidential elections and we are in court to fight for electoral justice,” he said.

Chakwera said President Peter Mutharika was nichodimously re-elected, saying “I do not recognise him as the legitimate president.”

He urged the people to be patient as victory is coming in August , saying they have presented all the mathematical and statistical irregularities.

“I fully understand the people’s frustration with the manner in which their vote was mismanaged, but we will get justice,” he assured.

Chakwera urged chiefs, local party officials and all those gathered to keep calm and ensure that road-users are not blocked or harassed.

His visit followed reports that Kasiya-Santhe road users were being block and released after paying some cash.

Malawi has faced street protests, which in many cases turned violent, since the Malawi Elections Commission announced on May 27 that President Mutharika had been re-elected.

The MEC declared Mutharika the winner with 39 percent of the vote, and said Chakwera was a close second with 35 percent.

Immediate past Vice President Saulos Chilima’s opposition UTM Party came in third with 20 percent.

Chakwera and Chilima are challenging the election results in court, alleging ballot-stuffing and the use of a popular correction fluid to alter ballots.

Court will start hearing the case on July 29.

