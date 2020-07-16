Chakwera seeks God’s intervention as Malawi Covid cases surges: Sets 3 days of prayer and fasting
President Lazarus Chakwera, former head of the Malawi Assemblies of God, one of the largest Christian denominations in the country, has called upon Malawians to go into three days of prayer when churches are supposed to be closing and observing social distance with the crisis-hit country now suffering one of the highest infection rate in the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Chakwera has since pleaded with religiously-inclined citizens to join him in observing three days of fasting and prayer from Thursday to Saturday, against the spread and impact of the virus pandemic.
Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, who is also government spokesperson, in a statement said the prayers are being called upon for the recovery of those infected and affected by the virus; the protection and susteinance of healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.
The statement further calls upon the country’s citizenry to again join the President on Sunday 19th July in observing a National Day of Thanksgiving with a vision of creating an opportunity within our homes and religious gatherings across the nation in expressing gratitude to God for the grace he has showered upon the nation.
Chakwera’s aide Sean Kampondeni said while the 65-year-old President is a preacher, he does not want to turn Malawi into a theocracy and neither does he want to proselytise.
Government is also calling for strict adherence to the Covid -19 preventive measures during these religious gatherings.
However, some people have been quick to observe that President has run out of clues and resigned to fate or that the call to prayers is only a PR stunt to divert public attention from his policy failures.
On Monday, the Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe stopped the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus from enforcing any safety measures.
In response, Professor John Phuka who co-chairs the Committee appealed in a statement to Malawians to “use your common sense to protect yourself and your loved ones”. Most public health officials have backed the Professor and said government has abandoned Malawians.
Chakwera and his political allies have been downplaying the issue of Coronavirus in Malawi.
Meantime, the whole country has run out of testing materials with hospitals also running short of protective gear for medical staff. The numbers are rising high and deaths increasing.
Malawi is now the second country in the SADC region with the highest number of virus cases next to South Africa – the eighth highest in the world .
As of 12 July, the number of virus fatalities increased by 63 per cent from 19 in the past week to 38.
Returnees and deportees continued to arrive in the country mainly from South Africa and so far the country has received 1,977 returnees.
Constantly be checking up to date numbers for Africa, Malawi is standing at number 3 after South Africa and Madagascar.
How do I wish GOD to strike these tonse alliance people with deaths of whatsover. They forced this and now they want God intervention. Malawi still in deep slumber.
Life is precious than our political leaders but we chose politics than our lives .zimenezi
Fasting and Prayer zilibe vuto koma thats not the best we want for now. We need new government direction towards the controlling of the rampant COVID 19 infections. We need NOW what the new administration will do to minimize infections, how it will protect the health workers, how the health facilities are capable of handling spiking number of patients. We need as a general public to know how long are we going to be in “lockdown” so that we can plan issues of schools for our kids and our our dwindling businesses.
Chakwera tell me, how do you love God yet hate your dpp brothers? Why should Malawians join you in prayer when they are under police custody? Malawians know you as a man full of vendetta, that’s why you expelled senior party members like Jumbe, kabwila, Gustav kaliwo, speaker msowoya etc. Stop this hypocrisy
Mr president, Malawi is not sick. You and your team had been fooling us that there is no COVID 19, you wanted to be in power…there you are, clueless of running state affairs. You are busy arresting people who distracted your rally in 2016. You have not forgiven them yet and you expect God to forgive you?.. You are arresting people chifukwa chotosana mmaso, zoona? Are we really serious? You and your team got an injunction stopping implementation of prevention measures for COVID 19…..Lero Zili pa mphuno mukufuna mapemphero athu. You have been terrorising this country for almost 1 year……burning… Read more »
Amene mukutukwananu you don’t know what you’re doing. So we forgive you. We can not fight this pandemic without God’s intervention
Paja mumalambira satana eti,
Ine ndilipemphelera dziko langa ndipo Mulungu atiyankha,
Kudana ndi Chakwera kusakuyiwalitseni kuti kunja kuli Mulungu
Almighty God is so faithful. The best decision ever!
Nthawi ya DPP munatiudza poyera kuti ku Malawi kulibeko CORONA nde wabweretsa nthendayi ndani pano? Fasting for what? Ukufuna tife ndi njala?
Prayer is good but can u discuss with the Judicary to facilitate the lifting of the lock down injunction, it seems we have a clueless leader in Chakwera