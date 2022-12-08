Chakwera sees trade boost through Mchinji One Boarder Post

The newly commissioned Mchinji Mwami one stop boarder post has a capacity to boost trade amongst the people Government of the two countries, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said.

Chakwera and his Zambian counterpart, Hakainde Hichilema, today commissioned the Mchinji-Mwami One Stop Boarder Post (OSBP), which has been described as a milestone.

Speaking during the event, President Chakwera urged the two countries to implement his vision of using national identification cards wherever the two citizens are entering or leaving the two countries.

President Chakwera said the facility is expected to ease challenges faced by cross border traders ranging from delays in facilitating clearance of goods and passengers.

However Chakwera emphasized the need of using National Identification cards instead of Passports.

“I wish to reiterate the statement I made during the Kulamba Ceremony in August, 2022, at Mkaika in Zambia, that our two countries should introduce the use of National IDs as cross-border permits to ensure easier facilitation of movements for our citizens.”

Chakwera said he was happy that facilities at Mwanza with Mozambique are almost done.

President Chakwera commended donor partiners for financing the project.

“Finally, allow me to express my gratitude to the African Development Bank for credit support to applaud the European Union and the Governments of the United Kingdom and Germany for the soft infrastructure support offered through COMESA, Trademark East Africa, and GIZ.

“The support you have given us to reach this milestone is a gift that will keep on giving for decades to come, and we do not take it for granted. This is the kind of cooperation we desire to have with developed nations.

“We have no interest in having a donor community in the Africa, which measures its impact by the amount of money they can throw around.” He said.

In his speech Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema commended efforts by the two Countries which has seen this project being completed.

Hichilema urged the two countries remove the road blocks which he said details business.

He said there is need for tracks to move with speed.