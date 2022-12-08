2022 MSCE brainiacs to get cash awards from Maranatha International Academy

In a rare show of commitment to promoting quality education in the country, Maranatha International Academy has said it will give a K500 000 cash prize to Vitumbiko Kaunda of Mtendere Secondary School and other exceptional students in the recently released 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Kaunda scored six points, the highest achievable score in the MSCE examinations. A student from the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia-run Robert Laws Secondary School is second with 7 points.

Maranatha International Academy managing director, Ernest Kaonga, whose school is among the top ten in the 2022 MSCE results, one of the two privately-owned institutions in the best ten, said it was imperative to encourage the young generation in their academic endeavours in both private and public schools.

Said Kaonga: “As we pledged we are set to honour the best performing students from both private and public schools who have done exceptionally well.

“The gesture is one way of congratulating and appreciating the efforts of these young men and women as well as inculcating a hardworking spirit among the next MSCE candidates.”

He said the awards committee was presently working round the clock with other best performing schools to come up with data of the awardees, after which a ceremony that will be punctuated by glitz and glamour will be held.

“The ‘Top Student Award Initiative’ is a brainchild of Maranatha International Academy, and it is something that, as a country, we must embrace at all levels.

“We could have awarded only our students but we are looking at a bigger picture because it is not only our students who will develop Malawi tomorrow but all of them both from private and public schools,” said Kaonga.

He added: “It is one way of promoting quality education in the country which is one of the government initiatives. We are very delighted as Maranatha to see students doing well in the MSCE exams.

Out of 410 students who sat for MSCE exams at Maranatha Academy, 402 have passed with about 200 of them scoring between 8 and points.

Meanwhile, Kaonga has hailed the government and Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for the “excellent” and “professional” handling of this year’s MSCE examinations.

“As Maranatha we are impressed. The 2022 exams were handled professionally and if we continue taking this path, are geared for the very best in education,” he said.

The Malawi National Examinations Board released results for the 2022 MSCE with a 58.44% pass rate.

