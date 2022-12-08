Power blackouts in Malawi returns during rainy season

Officials from the state run power distribution company, Escom say prolonged electricity blackouts are back during the rainy season.

Spokesperson for Escom, Kitty Chingota attributes the situation to faults caused by rains.

This is after last night, most areas of the country, experienced heavy rains.

According to Chingota, the corporation normally suffers from infrastructure damage during rainy season, a development that impacts on power supply.

She has since warned of such power outages to be expected in the long-run as the country continues to experience rainfall.

“With the onset of the rains, we are experiencing an increase in faults.

“Yes, we are experiencing a lot of power interruptions, but its currently manageable because we quickly move in and clear the fault.

“But during the rainy season, as you know electricity doesn’t go well with water, so we expect more of such,” she said.

Chingota has since revealed plans by the corporation that are aimed at having staunch response to such situations.

