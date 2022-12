President Lazarus MaCarthy Chakwera flies out to the US next week for an important U.S- Africa Leaders Summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Nancy Tembo has confirmed this to Parliament.

The confirmation follows Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa who asked for confirmation on the matter.

Tembo said the president was invited.

The summit will take place from December 13 to December 15, 2022 in Washington DC.

