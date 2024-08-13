Chakwera splashes K450million to help needy students in 6 public universities

President Lazarus Chakwera, through his Presidential Charity Initiative, on Tuesday splashed out K450 million kwacha, to the country’s six public universities, meant to support the education of less privileged university students and rebuilding of Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje, which was destroyed by Cyclone Freddy.

The ceremony took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Out of the K450 million donation, the six public universities will share K225 million while the other half will be donated to Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje, which will be used to construct two school blocks and an administration block.

The money was raised at the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament that was held in October, 2023 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Speaking during the occasion, President Chakwera described the donation as an investment, saying education is the foundation for development.

He added that human capital development is crucial to the realization of vision Malawi 2063 agenda.

The students that we are helping today, says the President, “are the leaders, innovators and change makers of tomorrow.”

He then thanked all companies and individuals for contributing to the fund.

Director of Preparedness and Response in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Reverend Moses Chimphepo hailed Chakwera for his committment in comforting affected people.

Wales Singini, Mzuzu University Vice Chancellor praised Chakwera for coming to the plight of needy students saying many students are facing alot financial problems.

Student Represantive Japhet Kapalepale said the money will help them focus on their academic goals other than wasting time thinking of how to make their ends meet.

“We can’t concentrate on our education with an empty stomach. We thank you so much for this kind gesture,” he said.

He advised the beneficiaries to work hard in their education and also support the aspirations of vision Malawi 2063 agenda.

Presidential Charity Golf Initiative Chairperson Vizenge Kumwenda lauded Chakwera for his zeal in helping the less privileged students in public universities.

