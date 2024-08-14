Analysis: Regionalism over merit and personal aspirations—a critique of the DPP convention approach

After the MCP convention, our minds have now shifted towards the DPP convention scheduled for the17-18 August. But the DPP has already started their convention updates on a note that disappoints me. Today, the party spokesperson released a statement saying that the party positions are to be contested based on regional affiliations.

The party asserts that this approach ensures equal distribution of positions among regions in the NGC. And further claims ironically that’s such an approach promotes diversity and inclusivity.

You see, hypothetically, one would really think that such a regionalistic approach would enhance equal distribution of positions in the party, but in practice such as system is divisive and only promotes regionalism and tribalism because it makes regional and tribal consciousness to be the criteria of eligibility for party positions rather than merit, passion and personal aspirations.

Look at it this way; if I want to contest at the DPP convention, I must ask myself what my tribe and home of origin is, not what my political aspirations and skills are.

Imagine that if I am from the South, and my passion, aspirations and skills are to lead the youths in the party, then I am doomed because only a member from the Center can go for the position of Director of Youths even if that member has passion and skills for position of Director of Legal Affairs but can also not contest because the position is imposed on those in the North, even if none in the North is at the material time interested or qualified for it.

If you think critically about it, you will notice that the regionalistic approach is a form of dictatorship and violates democratic fundamentals. It is an approach that infringes on members’ personal right and choice to freely choose positions that best suits their passion, skills, and potential. It compels them to simply go for positions that are allocated to their homes of origin. Such an approach dwindles personal growth and development and is fated to breed unsuccessful and less motivated politicians on whose shoulders would rest wrongly imposed responsibilities.

But I am not very shocked that DPP opted for this approach. The party evidently has an affinity for unmeritorious approaches and regionalism.

Remember DPP introduced the quota system for university selection, where students were selected based on regional representation. The problem with such approach is that while they claim that it promotes equal access and distribution of public goods, it fails to reward hard work and merit. By restricting basic opportunities and advancement to regional criteria, such systems ultimately kill competitiveness and restrict dreams and aspirations to territorial factors. People can only dream as far as the borders of their homes.

What DPP advances here are failed communistic ideologies which attempts equal distribution but at the expense of rewarding merit, hard work and personal choices. Prima facie, communism, sounds appealing by promoting the idea that no one should have more than the other and that everyone should have an equal share of resources. However, the implementation of such systems dictates who gets what and in what portions, and history has shown us that communism failed because it did not recognize or reward personal effort, merit and personal aspirations. It is not a sustainable system.

On the other hand, capitalism thrives because it rewards merit and the aspirations of individuals. People are encouraged to strive for what they want and are duly rewarded for their hard work and dedication. This system fosters innovation, competition, and efficiency, creating an environment where the best ideas, efforts and the best people win.

DPP must rethink its discriminatory and communistic approach. By promoting regionalism and limiting opportunities based on geography rather than free competition for all and personal choices, the party is undermining the aspirations of its members. Create a party where the best individuals can freely compete for any party positions without being reminded about their tribe and home of origin.

