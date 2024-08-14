DPP SG Clement Mafuta submits nomination papers, to battle Mukhito on the position

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Dr. Clement Mwale has submitted his nomination papers in his bid to return the position of Secretary General at the forthcoming elective convention of the former ruling party.

Other contenders on the position, according to media reports, is former police boss, Peter Mukhito who has already expressed interest in secretary general position.

Dr. Mwale, who is one of the senior members of the DPP, has refuted rumors making rounds on social media that he has ditched the former ruling party, saying he remains a loyal member of the DPP.

Social media reporter Mwale resigned from the party with immediate effect after meeting with his leader Peter Mutharika in Mangochi where the former president advised Mwale not to stand for Secretary General Position at the upcoming convention to pave way for Mr Peter Mukhitho.

However, Mwale has refuted that ditching the former ruling party has never come to his mind.

In an interview, Dr Mwale confirmed that he has filed the nomination forms and he was upbeat of beating Peter Mukhito at the convention.

“I will win,” he briefly said.

Dr Mwale is an administrator by profession. He went to Chanco where he got his bachelor’s degree in Public Administration before pursuing his master’s and PhD.

DPP is expected to hold its elective convention between 17th and 18th August in Blantyre where over 100 people are expected to compete on various positions.

