Chakwera Storms Lower Shire with Bold 5-Pillar Vision Ahead of September Polls

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera fired up the campaign trail on Friday with a powerful pitch of his 5-Pillar Vision at a jam-packed rally held at Ngabu Sports Ground in the Lower Shire.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer left no doubt about his ambition to secure a second term in the September 16 polls, declaring that Malawians will re-elect him based on a people-centered, inclusive manifesto set to deliver results up to 2030.

“This is not just a campaign promise—it’s a contract with the people,” declared Chakwera to loud cheers.

Food Security: Fertilizer Made in Malawi

Chakwera pledged to establish a fertilizer manufacturing plant to crash the skyrocketing costs that have gone up by 500%.

“No Malawian should go hungry. We will produce fertilizer locally and make food affordable for all,” he said.

Job Creation: 750,000 Jobs in One Year

The President promised 750,000 new jobs within 12 months and over 3 million jobs by 2030, tapping into 10 key sectors through infrastructure and economic stimulus projects.

Wealth Creation: MK10M Startups for Youth & Women

Chakwera unveiled a plan to empower 10,000 young people and women with MK10 million business start-up loans and transform NEEF into an Agriculture Development Bank, giving farmers access to sustainable financing.

Tsogolo Account: Every Child Gets MK500,000

In a groundbreaking poverty-eradication strategy, Chakwera introduced the Tsogolo Account, a future fund where every newborn will receive MK500,000, earning interest until the child turns 18.

“We’re not just planning for today—we’re securing the future generation,” said the President.

Good Governance & Service Delivery

The MCP leader pledged greater youth and women participation in leadership, promising at least four ministers under age 35, and a revamped public service agenda that includes 72 new development projects for the Southern Region.

“Our Cabinet will reflect the energy and diversity of this country. No one will be left behind,” Chakwera assured.

As chants of “Chakwera 2025!” echoed across Ngabu, one thing was clear: the President had struck a chord with a region eager for tangible change. The race to September 16 is officially on—and Chakwera is running with a plan.

