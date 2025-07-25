Castel Malawi Warns Against Buying Spirits Without Tax Stamps

Castel Malawi, the country’s leading producer of spirits and beer, has issued a stern warning to consumers against purchasing or stocking its products that do not bear official digital tax stamps.

In a statement released this month, Castel Malawi Managing Director Thomas Reynaud emphasized the importance of consumer vigilance in the fight against counterfeit products, which he said pose serious health risks and undermine legal trade.

“Castel Malawi Limited urges all customers to remain alert and ensure that all spirits purchased are genuine and compliant with legal standards,” said Reynaud. “Authentic Castel products carry digital tax stamps, date stamps, and batch numbers—clear indicators of their legitimacy and regulatory compliance.”

He added:

“Do not purchase or stock any spirits that lack proper tax stamps. We are grateful for your continued trust and support. Together, we can ensure a safe and compliant market for all consumers.”

The company further appealed to customers to report any suspicious products bearing the Castel brand but missing tax stamps to their nearest Castel distributor.

Castel Malawi produces a wide range of beverages including Castel Beer, Kuche Kuche, and popular spirits such as Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka, and Premier Brandy. The company has become the first local manufacturer to publicly support the digital tax stamp system, rolled out by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in 2024.

The system, branded Kalondola, was introduced in two phases to tackle the growing threat of illicit and counterfeit goods. Phase One, launched in May 2024, covered cigarettes and alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, and spirits. Phase Two, which began in July 2024, expanded coverage to bottled water, soft drinks, energy drinks, cereal-based drinks, lotions, glycerine, and fermented tea beverages.

Kalondola was implemented following amendments to the Customs & Excise Act and is managed by SICPA Malawi, an international firm awarded the contract in 2023 after a competitive bidding process.

According to MRA Deputy Commissioner of Operations Rosemary Mkandawire, the new tax stamp system is a major stride in protecting consumers and the economy.

“Kalondola represents a major milestone in our fight against counterfeit goods in Malawi,” Mkandawire said. “By ensuring only legitimate products reach the market, we’re safeguarding public health, securing government revenue, and promoting fair competition.”

Since 2024, SICPA has trained MRA officials nationwide, combining classroom instruction with practical field visits to border posts and retail sites to ensure compliance with the new tax stamp requirements.

