Chakwera talks to Ukraine President Zelensky

August 6, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday had a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
State House press office in Lilongwe says the two leaders discussed their shared aspiration for stronger Malawi-Ukraine relations.

President Laz and Zelensky
“President Zelensky thanked President Chakwera for his strong moral leadership, having been one of the first African leaders to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.
“He also outlined the various disruptions the war is causing, including the global price of fuel, food, and fertilizer, which he said will regularize once peace and security in Eastern Europe is restored,” says a statement from State House.
For his part, the statement says, President Chakwera commended his Zelensky for his inspiring resolve to mount a formidable defence of Ukraine’s freedom and global stability, and assured him of Malawi’s bilateral and multi-lateral support.

