Henry Kachaje, MERA CEO announces energy prices reduction

August 6, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has taken an unprecedented move to reduce the price of petrol.

Henry Kachaje, MERA CEO announcing prices reduction of petrol and gas
Petrol is now selling at K1,946 from K1,999 representing a 7.47 percent decrease.
MERA CEO, Henry Kachaje said at a press conference on Friday in Blantyre the adjustment was made following some trends in the international market as dictated by the Automatic Fuel Pricing Mechanism.
The price adjustment will be effective by midnight.
The prices of diesel, and jet fuel remain the same while the price of gas has also been slashed now it will be selling at K2,726 per kg.

