Chakwera tees off Thanksgiving Tournament in honour of military veterans

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Friday morning teed off a Thanksgiving Tournament in honour of military veterans with an appeal to Malawians to support one another and to show gratitude for each other’s contribution to the improvement of our living conditions.

Chakwera reminded Malawians that veterans gave their best in keeping Malawi safe and paid many silent sacrifices in service to this country.

He thanked families of the military veterans for “quietly supporting” them and endured many days of their absence as they served their country with a sense of civic duty.

“To the organizers of this event, who have provided this opportunity for all of us to honour and support those who have been God’s answer to our national anthem prayer for Malawi to be kept a land of peace, I say thank you.

“To the players and teams, who have participated in this event and made it not only a fun day of levity and respite in this midst of challenging times, but have also defied the economic hardships in their lives to make a sacrificial contribution to the resources generated here for a good and patriotic cause, I say thank you,” said the President.

The Malawi leader also thanked officials at the Ministry of Defence for working around the clock to ensure that the needs of the military and veterans are attended to and that the military feels supported by the civilian leadership provided by his office.

Chakwera took advantage of the event to remind Malawians that there is no country on earth that is not facing economic hardship and/or dealing with the human suffering occasioned by those hardships.

“And so even here in our country, the hardships of the global economy are being felt across our society, and both our military and our veterans are all too familiar with the toll these conditions are taking on their welfare.

“As such, it is proper that we face these things together, and one way of doing that is to support each other and to show gratitude for each other’s contribution to the improvement of our living conditions.

“And by expressing our thanks to those who make our lives better and safer, we acknowledge that Malawi is not a glass half-empty, but a glass half-full, a glass whose portion is

steadily on the rise,” he said.

