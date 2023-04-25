Chakwera to attend Transform Africa summit in Zim

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is on Tuesday, April 26, 2023, attending the 6th Transform Africa summit meeting which is scheduled to take place in Victoria Falls, the Republic of Zimbabwe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit is a platform through which global and regional leaders from government, private sector and international organisations consider new ways to shape, accelerate and sustain Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

The statement further says the meeting is particularly important in light of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area whose benefits could be leveraged through the digital revolution.

Dr Chakwera will, therefore, attend the meeting in pursuit of ways to leverage the revolution to support Malawi’s development and address obstacles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says President Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport at 6:30 am on 26th April, 2023, and return the same day at 8 pm.

