Chakwera to be sworn in as new Malawi president: Chilima to take fresh oath as VP

Malawi ‘s newly elected president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is expected to be sworn in at Parliament in the administrative capital of Lilongwe by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda as the court-sanctioned presidential elections.

Chakwera will take the oath of office as Head of State and government will organise a presidential inauguration ceremony to be held later.

But Chakwera will preside over the Malawi Independence Day celebrations on July 6 likely to be at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima will also take an oath of office to continue serving in that position for the next five years after he won together the elections as Chakwera’s running mate.

Former president Joyce Banda, who threw her support behind Chakwera in the nine-party electoral Tonse alliance, said she was “proud to have been part of history in the making in my country”.

Africa’s known opposition leaders have already congratulated Chakwera.

Zimbabwe’s Nelson Chamisa took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a goodwill message.

“New life to Malawi, congratulations President-elect. A true believer in Christ,’’ read Chamisa’s tweet.

“Kudos to state organs’ professionalism and citizens’ vigilance, well done Malawi,” the tweet further read.

Mmusi Maimane of South Africa also took to twitter and posted: “Fewer days I get to celebrate more than this, my friend, brother and leader has just won the Malawian elections…pray for his nation and thank God for renewal in that nation, change is coming.”

The MCP leader, known as “Dr Laz” to his supporters, led the Malawi Assemblies of God church for 24 years, before retiring at the age of 58 in 2013.

His decision to go into politics surprised many – but he once said in an interview that he was asked by God to serve in another ministry.

Chakwera rebranded the MCP, the party of independence, which was accused of rights violations and has been out of power since 1994.

