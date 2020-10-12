Chakwera to face MPs grilling October 21 in Parliament

President Lazarus Chakwera is set for a grilling as he returns to the Parliament Wednesday next week (October 21 2020) for his second His Excellency’s Question Time (HEQ) since he defeated former president Peter Mutharika in the June 23 presidential election re-run.

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara announced Monday afternoon in Parliament that the President is expected to answer nine questions submitted by nine members of Parliament through the Speaker’s office.

Hara said her office will be submitting the questions to the Office of President and Cabinet for the President to get ready with responses.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa is set to have a second chance of a set-piece event s to question the Government’s response to concerns of Chakwera’s first 100 days in office shortfalls and to pressure the President to set out a detailed plan on fulfilling his promises of one million jobs and the metaphorical three-meals-a-day Tonse Alliance campaign promise .

Nankhumwa urged Chakwera “not to fall into this trap because Malawians have high expectations”, saying, among other things, “Malawians cannot wait to start eating three meals a day and to start buying cheap fertiliser under a universal subsidy.”

Within 100 days in office, the Chakwera administration has introduced the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) where 4.3 million farmers will access fertiliser at K4 495 per 50 kilogramme bag, and not universal subsidy as promised.

Currently, the 2020 Food Security Vulnerability Assessment indicates that 2.6 million Malawians, or 15 percent of the 17.6 million population, will be food insecure in the 2020/21 consumption period.

On the campaign trail as Tonse Alliance, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and his UTM Party running mate Saulos Chilima promised three meals a day and fertiliser at a reduced price, at K4 495 price tag on a 50kg bag of fertiliser from K23 000.

