Chakwera  unfazed by ‘Siku’ tag: In Karonga to launch police houses, Nkhatabay tomorrow for tree planting

President Lazarus Chakwera who has faced scathing criticism from an influential newspaper columnist that he is inspecting some infrastructure projects by his predecessor, is today in the northern border district of Karonga.

to launch construction of 10 000 houses for the country’s security agencies.

The project was initiated by the previous government.

Chakwera arrived in the northern region on Monday and speaking to people in Mzuzu, said he is committed for the Northern Region development plan which includes plans to construct the Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu.

The President Chakwera said government will source funds for big projects in the region and will continue with the development activities, including the Njakwa- Livingstonia Road and Rumphi-Nyika –Nthalire Road.

From Karonga, Chakwera will head to Nkhata Bay on Wednesday where he will launch national tree planting program.

The Malawi leader has faced criticism for his local travels performing among other mundane tasks that someone who is serious about governing would not even think of indulging in.

Chakwera has been given a tag of Siku Transport Limited popular slogan ‘Here today there tomorrow’.

In his ‘Chut-the-chaff’ column, The Nation newspaper’s managing editor, Ephraim Munthali rapped Chakwera that he wants to attend every function he has been invited to.

“Instead of tiring the sun out like sekeru Vilemi Dazi, President Lazarus Chakwera should work for Malawians as he promised and so far, his idea of working is speechifying and travelling around,” reads part of the column.

The newspaper columnists pointed out that as Chakwera talks and visits—sometimes embroidering himself in scandals (the Bushiri-gate in South Africa and Covid-gate in Botswana)—things are falling apart in Malawi as his job of leading this country suffers.

“Poor citizens, including women—some of whom come with infants—are spending weeks waiting for subsidised farm inputs that Chakwera and his governing partners promised would go smoothly and reach every farming family with ease. We now know that was a lie as a huge number of deserving poor people have been left out and the lucky ones who are actually getting, are literally sweating for it.

“As he talks and talks, his cronies and close aides are auctioning the country to the highest bidder. As he jets around, his administration is failing to pay civil servants on time and disburse funding to ministries, departments, agencies and councils.

“And when he finally sits on his office chair to do something, it is to do crazy things such as signing off hefty allowances for members of Parliament, the majority of who belong to his Malawi Congress Party and alliance partners,” reads the column.

According the Munthali, when you look back and try to reflect on what Chakwera has done during his time as President since June 23 fresh presidential elections, “the results are underwhelming: binders full of speeches here today and there tomorrow; more or less like the transporter. Now, that sounds like a one-term record.”

Chakwera campaigned on a ticket to transform Malawi into a middle-income economy by building a capable democratic developmental state.

His approach to governance has five core pillars which he brands as Hi-5: he values servant leadership; uniting Malawians; prospering together; ending corruption; judicial independence and rule of law.

Chakwera has outlined several key initiatives, including a universal fertilizer subsidy to guarantee food security for every household, and has promised to create 1 million jobs by revamping industries that would add value to the crops of Malawian farmers.

