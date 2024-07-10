Chakwera urges alignment of agricultural policies with international standards

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to ensuring that farmers in the country achieve good outputs in their agricultural endeavors.

Dr. Chakwera made the remarks today during the official opening of a two day Southern Africa Confederation of Agriculture (SACAU) annual conference, in Lilongwe.

The state president noted that various agricultural interventions face numerous challenges due to climate change, but proposed that the time is now for the country to align its policies with international standards.

He cited the Malabo Declaration as a comprehensive plan to accelerate agricultural growth and transformation, aiming to improve commitment to enhanced agricultural productivity and efficiency, increase investment in agriculture and rural development, and enhance access to markets and value chains, among others, hence it should be adopted.

“As a member country, Malawi is committed to working closely with SACAU to ensure our activities yield positive outcomes,” he said.

“We will succeed. We will prosper. We will overcome. So, take heart. Things will work out.”

Before opening the conference, the president toured selected pavilions showcasing various agricultural interventions undertaken by farmers.

In her remarks, Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) President, Manesi Nkhata said the gathering will help farmers in the region to discuss challenges and successes they are facing in their activities.

“We will be talking about our readiness in as far as farming is concerned amid climate shocks and disasters. So, it is to our advantage,” said Nkhata.

SACAU President, Dr. Sinare Sinare, noted that individual countries alone cannot voice out their concerns at a global level, hence they need conferences of this kind to discuss and present them in bulk.

The opening ceremony was attended by various officials, including those from National Smallholder Farmers of Malawi (NASFAM).

SACAU is a membership-based regional farmer’s organization that represents the common interests of farmers in southern Africa, with 19 SADC countries as members.

