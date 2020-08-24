Chakwera urges Cabinet to embody his ‘Hi-5’ agenda: Ministers undergo orientation chaired by Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged his Cabinet ministers to  embody the five pillars of  his  ‘Hi-5’ agenda which is premised on; servant  leadership, prospering together, ending corruption, rule of law and national unity.

e. President Lazarus Chakwera opened the workshop earlier in the day and Vice President Saulos Chilima is chairing the training.
Minister Mtambo (r) at the training
Ministers Patricia Klaiati and Richard Chimwendo Banda talk at the training
Chakwera
Cabinet Ministers and their deputies have today started undergoing orientation training in Lilongwe

He said toward that end, the minister will have his full support and confidence, as well as that of all Malawians.

Speaking when he officially opened an orientation workshop for ministers and deputy ministers at in Lilongwe on Monday, Chakwera, whose Cabinet has now been in office for 45 days, said he expects  he expects high and disciplined performance from his Cabinet.

He said the Cabinet has dad sufficient time for them to familiarize themselves with the scope and content of their portfolios.

Said the President: “To set them up for success, this workshop has been organized at my directive in readiness for  my convening of the first full cabinet meeting in a few days. This is why I believe that much as workshops of this nature have been organized before, this one carries a particular significance.”

The President said the two-day workshop has been organised to prepare members of the Cabinet to ably meet the challenges besetting the nation by equipping them with knowledge on government systems, processes and procedures.

“We are still in the early days of my administration, and these Cabinet members have already discovered that there is more rubble to clear out of the system than they anticipated before we can fully set in place a new system that delivers our promise of transformation to Malawians.,” said Chakwera.

President  Chakwera felt it was important that his ministers should be oriented so that they are efficient and effective when providing leadership in their respective ministries

He said Malawians across the country are right and have a right to have great expectations of Tonse Alliance led administration.

“For together we represent a fresh chance to build a new Malawi. For us to deliver on this transformative governance agenda, we must begin to match the promises we made with action and ensure that everyone is involved,” he said.

Chakwera said Cabinet minister will be  received tools from the orientation  to  have “the wherewithal to live up to the particular expertise, political experience, and public expectations that first inspired my decision to appoint you as I did.”

The President said he is delighted that the workshop has been organized to prepare ministers for  “the mammoth task that lies ahead.”

He said under the chairmanship of Vice President Saulos Chilima, ministers  will be equipped with knowledge on government systems, processes and procedures.

“The topics and facilitators have been carefully chosen to ensure that you get the required knowledge and information for you to discharge your respective responsibilities in accordance with the law,” he said.

In the past some of the ministers have encroached into areas that are ordinarily for controlling officers and technocrats in their ministries, thereby creating conditions for corruption and abuse of office.

