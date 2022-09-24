Chakwera urges countries to invest in job creation sectors

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has urged countries to invest in sectors that create jobs, generate wealth and overcome deficits.

Dr Chakwera said this at the UN Global Accelerator Programme on Jobs and Social Protection Forum on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York, US.

The President said high costs of borrowing, effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic and climate change-induced shocks are some of the challenges Malawi is grappling with to meet the targets.

Grouped among countries where the UN Accelerator Programme is implemented, Dr Chakwera took time to highlight what his government is doing and the challenges he is facing to create jobs, generate wealth and overcome deficits among other targets.

The President, therefore, appealed to world leaders to support Malawi by making capital accessible and affordable while building the capacity of local institutions and individuals.

Sitting next to Dr Chakwera, President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumu Adesina said there is a need to empower the youth through the capital for African countries to develop.

He, therefore, challenged delegates at the meeting to replicate the African Development bank’s model of Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks in their countries as a way of empowering the youth for development.

The UN Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection Programme calls on member states to develop policies that create decent jobs and consider social protection as a human right. The accelerator is for transitions and aims at creating over 2 billion decent jobs globally by 2030.

