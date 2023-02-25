Chakwera urges intellectuals to give hope to hopeless Malawians

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has asked intellectuals in the country to give a message of good hope to hopeless Malawians going through financial problems.

He said the intellectuals should not be prophets of soon.

Chakwera said this in Mzuzu on Friday when he attended University of Livingstonia’s (Unilia) 16th Graduation Ceremony at Mzuzu Auction Floors Hall.

Chakwera said he accepted the invitation to be part of the ceremony because he knew that he was going to meet a group of intellectuals that will understand the need for patience and hope for a better tomorrow.

He said that he has all the hope in the graduates that will join him propel messages that will instill and courage amongst Malawians.

Chancellor for Unilia, Reverend Reuben Msowoya said it is the university’s hope that the graduates will not be like other graduates who failed to perform in the industry.

He said the University equipped them with skills and knowledge to enable them get employed as well as employ themselves and others.

General Secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend William Tembo added that besides academic studies the graduates under went strict Christian principles.

