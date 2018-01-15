Chakwera urges MCP members not to be distracred by party ‘Judas Iscariots’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera—who is also leader of opposition in Parliament—has called for unity within MCP as he has accused his inner circle of plotting to bring confusion.

After MCP top brass accused Chakwera of flouting the party constitution, the leader of of opposition in a statement to party members seen by Nyasa Times, said leaders in the party were not properly managing internal debates and differences.

He called for a halt to the ravaging divisions within the congress.

“Let us please stay the course of revitalizing, rebuilding, and rebranding the Party. A democratic dispensation demands a level of discourse and candid conversations that does not demean anyone. Do not be distracted. Focus on the big picture,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera set the cat among the pigeons, when he hinted his lieutenants in MCP were behind the factionalism.

“We are marching on to victory, all of us together, whether those who have stayed in the party for 50 years or those who re-joined the party 5 days ago. We are all on the same team. The victory we seek is a collective one that requires input from everyone. The victory we seek is a better and prosperous country for all Malawians. This is more important than any personal victories we seek over others in the party,” said Chakwera.

Without necessarily commenting on a letter dated January 12 2018 he received from vice-president Richard Msowoya, second deputy President Macdonald Lombola, secretary general Gustave Kaliwo, deputy secretary general James Kaunda and treasurer general Tony Kandiero accusing him of going against the constitution of the party and his own word, Chakwera urged party members to concentrate on the next year’s Tripartite elections.

He added: “Our real enemies are corruption, poverty, tribalism, exploitation, and subsistent thinking. Let us not fight against each other, but for each other’s place in the Party. Let us fend for Malawi and each other. Let us stay the course, leaving no one behind.”

Chakwera aides are confirming that there are naughty people in MCP midst, some of them are like those mentioned by Jesus during the Last Supper when he said “those I share food with in the same plate are the ones who will sell me out,” -these are the Judas Iscariot of today.

MCP has been rocked in internal wrangles over when to hold a convention, with Kaliwo pushing for an early one, against Chakwera’s wish.

Political scientist at Chancellor College Ernest Thindwa said the endless in-fighting in MCP is an indication of a leadership failing to do what is right.

