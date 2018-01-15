Doctor says Wandale must continue with mental health treatment

Doctor treating self-proclaimed leader of the so called Peoples Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale at Zomba Mental Hospital has recommended in a report submitted to Malawi Police Service that the treatment that has been put on him need to be taken long term for their effects to be shown.

The medical report has been submitted to the High Court in Zomba where he is facing charges of publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public..

“Mr Wandale’s lack of insight reduces the risk of complying with medications as an outpatient on eventual discharge. He would benefit from depot antipsychotics that can be administered monthly without the need for oral medications,” the reports reads in part.

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court had ordered Wandale to undergo psychiatry evaluation then treatment if he was found to be mentally unstable before undergoing trial.

The hospital is expected to produce a report every 30 days to be submitted to the High Court detailing how Wandale is responding to treatment.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango confirmed the report and that it has also included an incident recently in which Wandale attempted to injure a nurse with a razor blade.

“He showed no remorse and felt justified to do so,” the report said.

In 2016 Wandale declared Thyolo and Mulanje an independent state calling it the ‘United States of Mulanje and Thyolo’ and launched land grab exercise.

