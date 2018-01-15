Name and prosecute 20 MPs in CDF abuse — DPP

The governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) is calling for 20 legislators who are accused of misappropriating the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to be named and face the law.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe told the budget meeting of Parliament in June last year that 20 members of Parliament (MPs) misappropriated K80 million of CDF in 16 district councils.

And a report on audit findings and recommendations by the Central Internal Audit Unit at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development indicated that MPs have abused eight percent of their CDF.

The audit covered a sample of about K1 billion utilised by councils in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 financial years to establish whether CDF was used for intended purposes.

The audit was also done to identify control weakness in CDF management and to make recommendations on how to address the identified weakness.

DPP Northern Regionak governor Kennth Sanga said authorities should reveal the names of the culprits.

“We want those names made public and that the matter has to be followed to its logical conclusion,” Sanga said on Saturday during the politicall rally at Mphompha in Rumphi.

He said the MPs who mismanaged CDF “must be taken to court and justice must prevail.”

Speaker Richard Msowoya last November ordered Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate legislators suspected of abusing the CDF

The Speaker’s reaction came after President Peter Mutharika in his opening address to the 47th Session of Parliament challenged MPs to be accountable in the same manner they push government to account for public funds.

The audit report, based on a sample by the Central Internal Audit Unit, revealed that about 16 councils, including Chitipa, Karonga, M’mbelwa (Mzimba), Nkhotakota, Dowa, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Neno and Lilongwe City, were involved in the abuse.

Last week Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested DPP’s Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, for allegedly obtaining money using corrupt means.

In a statement signed by ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, on September 7, 2010, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received an allegation that Ngwira presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under Local Development Fund (LDF) under M’mbelwa District Council.

