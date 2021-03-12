Chakwera visits Muluzi, wishes Malawi’s second president  ‘best time of retirement’

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday visited former president Bakili Muluzi at the former president’s private BCA residence in Blantyre.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda  confirmed that the Malawi leader  “paid a courtesy call” on Muluzi.

“The purpose of President Chakwera’s visit was to express his best wishes to Malawi’s second president during his time of retirement,” said Banda.

This meeting follows one which Chakwera  visited his predecessor Peter Mutharika at the former president’s residence in Mangochi last December.

Muluzi  ended Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s 30-year rule in 1994, winning the country’s first multi-party elections.

He was the first president in Malawi under multiparty democracy system of government.

Muluzi still hold the record as the only leaders who served two terms as head of state – from 1994 to 2004.

