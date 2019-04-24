Chakwera vows to bring back Malawi electoral reforms bills

April 24, 2019 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Congress Party  (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has  said his party will bring back to Parliament  the Electoral Reform Bills which include the Constitutional (Amendment) that a president should be elected with more than 50 percent of the votes, replacing the first-past-the-post (FPTP).

Chakwera addressing a rally in Lilongwe with red card in his back pocket

Crowds at Chakwera’s rally in his home constituency

Chakwera said he will bring back Electoral Reform Bills once elected as President of the Republic of Malawi in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The MCP presidential hopeful was speaking at a campaign rally he held at  Malembo Primary School ground, Traditional Authority (T/A) Khongonzi in Lilongwe, a constituency which he held as legislator before Parliament was dissolved.

“As MCP, we approved the Bull during its consultation stage and we had high expectations that it would pass. However we were let down by the very same  people that brought  it into Parliament,” said Chakwera, accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the altered bill.

In its madness aimed at confusing the members of Parliament, the DPP-led government loaded it with excess baggage. DPP  also wanted the law to apply to members of Parliament and councillors. In addition, government wanted to reintroduce the long forgotten Recall Provision (Section 64).

But Chakwera said starting May this year once voted into power, he will ensure that those bills are brought back in Parliament as recommended by the Special Law Commission.

Chakwera also promised that once in government, he will empower Chewa King Kalonga Gawa Undi to administer all affairs surrounding Chewa chiefs.

He said MCP will restore the dignity if traditional leaders and not use them as campaign tools.

Chakwera at the end flashed red card symbolising a marching orders for  President Peter Mutharika and his DPP.

2
Mangochi kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi kabwafu

Do we still have these useless magule? No wonder the country remains the world’s laughing stock.

5 minutes ago
Lulu
Guest
Lulu

Chakwera Hi5 Man mumaitha. You are sweeping votes zisadaoneke this year

1 hour ago

