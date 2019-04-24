Chakwera vows to bring back Malawi electoral reforms bills

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said his party will bring back to Parliament the Electoral Reform Bills which include the Constitutional (Amendment) that a president should be elected with more than 50 percent of the votes, replacing the first-past-the-post (FPTP).

Chakwera said he will bring back Electoral Reform Bills once elected as President of the Republic of Malawi in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The MCP presidential hopeful was speaking at a campaign rally he held at Malembo Primary School ground, Traditional Authority (T/A) Khongonzi in Lilongwe, a constituency which he held as legislator before Parliament was dissolved.

“As MCP, we approved the Bull during its consultation stage and we had high expectations that it would pass. However we were let down by the very same people that brought it into Parliament,” said Chakwera, accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the altered bill.

In its madness aimed at confusing the members of Parliament, the DPP-led government loaded it with excess baggage. DPP also wanted the law to apply to members of Parliament and councillors. In addition, government wanted to reintroduce the long forgotten Recall Provision (Section 64).

But Chakwera said starting May this year once voted into power, he will ensure that those bills are brought back in Parliament as recommended by the Special Law Commission.

Chakwera also promised that once in government, he will empower Chewa King Kalonga Gawa Undi to administer all affairs surrounding Chewa chiefs.

He said MCP will restore the dignity if traditional leaders and not use them as campaign tools.

Chakwera at the end flashed red card symbolising a marching orders for President Peter Mutharika and his DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :