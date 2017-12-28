Minister Muluzi clarifies children did not die to power outage death

December 28, 2017 4 Comments

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi has clarified reports that four  babies died at Kamuzu Central Hospital on Christmas Day because of blackout, saying findings have proved that the deaths could not be linked to the power outage.

Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi : Neither death was caused because of loss of any power

 In a statement issues on Wednesday, Muluzi confirmed the deaths of  two babies but reject press report that alleged deaths occurred during a power cut because the hospital had run out of diesel to run its back-up generator.
On  Wednesday  December 27,  The Daily Times published an article that claimed that four babies died as a result of a loss of power at the Kamuzu Central Hospital.
Muluzi instructed the Secretary for  Health and Population, Dr Dan Namarika to conduct an investigation into the issue.
He said according to the findings, one child   died upon admission to the hospital and the other died while on oxygen whose cylinders do not use electricity.
“The investigation revealed  that through 24 hours of Christmas Day (25 December) two babies tragically died at Kamuzu Hospital.  The first died because of a severe case of Malaria and the second was suffering a medical condition that tragically was diagnosed too late to be treated. The investigation showed that  neither death was caused because of the loss of any power,” Muluzi explained in a statement.
The investigation further established that through the 24 hours of Christmas Day, Kamuzu Central Hospital indeed  did suffer a loss of power for ” approximately 10 minutes”  and  said “unfortunately” the back up generator failed to cover this period.
According to the statement,   during that time of power outage “no deaths were recorded” at the hospital.
“Any loss of life is a tragedy, particularly those of young children, however there was very little that the medical team could have done to save either child despite the professionalism that they showed caring for both patients,” said Muluzi.
“I hope that the families of both children will accept the sincere condolences of all in the Malawi medical service and I hope we can respect their privacy at this tragic time,” he added.
And Namarika also said “100Kw of solar power from the recent Global Fund grant will be installed at KCH ear budsly in January.  While this is not a total solution it will go some way to supporting the hospital with its future power needs.”
4 Comments on "Minister Muluzi clarifies children did not die to power outage death"

Khwethemu
Guest
Khwethemu

What a hell of nonsense from Muluzi. I hope one day one of their kids dies in hospital in such circumstances and see what they will be saying. But it cant because they send their kids abroad for medical treatment . This story makes me sad and angry. Kids should not be dying in hospital because of power outage. No no no. This Muluzi is also useless. An apology could have been the best move. If one of these kids was mine, i could have been suing the government.

11 minutes 9 seconds ago
gaddafi
Guest
gaddafi

Atupele u should have a human heart wamva? what u r saying is not true if the management told u that they lied to u or to namarika

12 minutes 24 seconds ago
Nabi
Guest
Nabi

Atupele uzinena zoona,wakonso afa ngati ukunama.Bwanji kunama?

41 minutes 21 seconds ago
Adrian Phuya
Guest
Adrian Phuya

Can the politicians sort out the electricity problem and stop bickering? A bunch of heartless and shameless thieves!!!

1 hour 4 minutes ago

