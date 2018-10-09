Chakwera wants to deal with corrupt  thieves: ‘ACB  boss job should be opened to foreign professionals’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has maintained his stand that separating the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) from the Executive arm of government could give power and independence for the ACB to investigate corruption by members of the Executive branch and that the head of graft-busting body position should be open to foreign professionals.

Chakwera—who is also leader of opposition in Parliament— speaking on Monday in Mzimba during a whistle-stop tour which was broadcast live on Times Radio, said the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been presiding over the most corrupt administration in recent history.

He accused the DPP of being clueless and directionless which has made many to suffer untold miseries and fuelled corruption.

“There are thieves in this government, we need to get rid of them by registering to vote and evict them from power with your ballot,” said Chakwera in speech which was a mixture of Tumbuka and Chichewa.

Chakwera said the country needs to open up the ACB czar post to foreign professionals that can help deal with corruption rather than stick with compromised Malawian nationals appointed by the Executive.

“We want people at the help of dealing with corruption like ACB to be independent. We want that even in Sadc [Southern Africa Development Community] region, we should be sharing ideas. Any suitable person outside Malawi should be able to apply for the job of ACB director general, not just Malawians,” said Chakwera.

The current ACB director general, Reyneck Matemba, faces accusations of being partisan in handling high profile corruption cases.

Chakwera said leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

The MCP president said DPP has been a rolling disaster and that the current administration has displayed “sheer incompetence.”

He said when elected to lead the country in next year’s elections, cases of stealing taxpayers’ funds will be given priority and speedy conclusion.

