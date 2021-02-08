Chakwera warns heads will roll in K6.2bn Covid funds, demands accountability
Heads will roll if any controlling officer or cluster head fails to account for the K6.2 billion Treasury released last August for the Covid-19 fight, President Lazarus Chakwera has warned.
President Chakwera in his National Address on the update of Covid-19 from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe Sunday evening said it was unfortunate that some controlling officers in government ministries as well as Covid cluster heads were yet to submit expenditure reports.
“This is completely unacceptable. I have therefore summoned all controlling officers and heads of clusters to meet my [Presidential] Taskforce [on Covid] in 48 hours and account for how they used that money,” said Chakwera.
Talking tough, the President added: “Make no mistake: Any cluster that either fails to account for the money it received or is found to have abused their funds is a cluster in which heads will roll.”
Chakwera tough stance on the K6.2 billion expenditure reports come against accusations from the public that the funds were abused by some officers.
The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has been dogging individual journalists and media houses, including Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demanding information using the Access to Information law on various expenditures.
According to the President, part of the K6.2 billion was used as follows: K60 million on planning meetings; K535 million facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa; K185 million on public awareness on media platforms; K580 million on border patrols (and) K72 million to support victims of gender-based violence during the pandemic with materials and cash transfers.
Not only heads rolling but they have to be arrested, prosecuted and recover the money. I thought you said you know how to seal loopholes of this nature? This is none other than sleeping on the job. No wonder Mr brains is quite, busy chewing public funds!
Osangoti ku chenjeza koma kuti tilondoloze tokha aMalawi. Maka maka kuno. Ambassador anadya ndalama ngati simunadye nonse. Ndipo pofufuza ayime kaye ntchito kuti tifufuze bwino. Banana Republic.
Within 7 months Tonse Alliance and their cronies have stolen more money than UDF, DPP and PP governments combined, and still counting. These charlatans will bleed the nation dry. Imagine Onjezani Kenani doing much better than government. Chilima is quiet, akudya nawo. Anathawa mu DPP because they did not give him a cut of the loot. This is a banana republic, led by amatuers, anthu who are so dull that they steal in broad daylight while people are dying.
More than Chisale, Mukhito, Getrude, Professor Mutharika….Zooonadi?
4 more years woohoo!!!
This is just the start. We know by the end of the year all the stolen cash will have run out and cadets will come begging for scraps. 5 years is a looooooong time no ganyu. kaya.
BOMA NDI MACHINE TU
Your first problem was including cashgate thieves in your coalition. To show us you are serious about corruption, start with those cashgaters and people will take you seriously. Otherwise much a do about nothing, you are just peppering over cracks. These people will steal and steal every chance they get. Distance yourself from the thieving by casting the basterds out or risk being painted Mr chief thief. Ulendo wakukenani tasochela muchipululu. Jerusalema Ilondolozeee.
I doubt if this will happen. Paja munati mutulutsa report ya ndarama zomwe tinayenera kupangira chikondwerero cha ufulu koma mpaka pano poti anadya ndaramazo ndi chiponda kandodo. Munatinso munena zandarama zimwe kapondamgaga ndi kalumbu amaba kudzera ku Crossroads Hotel koma kuli zii popeza amabawo ndi abale anu. Kuboma zangazanga Chikhosi akutangwanika kupanga ma positions kuti ayikemo anthu monga bendulo opanda kuchita interview
Is this a joke or what? MKW535 Million facilitating Malawians returning from South Africa, in what way? Returnees were asked to pay for their own transport. Please do a clean up at the Malawi High Commission here in South Africa. The officials are generally self serving, the service is getting worse and the people put in these offices have skills mismatch. We have the dirty consular toilets you have ever seen. If they can’t manage their own office toilets, can they manage anything? How did Kamuzu manage these properties here? The new generation of officials sent here have their eyes… Read more »
How did they end up in South Africa? Because they’re creatures of the swamp. They’ve developed the skill to kiss up and kick down. During Banda’s regime, they praised the dictator to the roof, and washed the feet of John Tembo. It was much easier to get a piece of the pie during Bakil’s time, since that lost decade was a free-for-all. The dude had no iota of tribalism whatsoever; he got along with anybody as long as they were crooked like him. Much harder during DPP’s time, unless one was affiliated with Mulakho by blood or through marriage. JB’s… Read more »
NOBODY. Look at the Trainee Pilot….sleeping on the job.