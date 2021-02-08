Balaka residents rescue Escom transformer from attempted theft
Residents of Khwisa Trading Centre in Balaka foiled an attempted theft of an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Limited transformer in the district last week.
Malawi Police Service in Balaka have since arrested two suspects and seized a motor vehicle they were reportedly driving in
Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi confirmed the incident, saying the suspects and the vehicle are being kept at Balaka Police Station.
Chitosi identified the suspects as Aubrey Chidothi and Dickson Chipoya.
He said: “A joint investigation by the police and Escom security personnel revealed that an Escom employee, Madalitso Gama, allegedly hired the vehicle, a Toyota Dyna registration number MJ 226, in Blantyre on Wednesday last week.
“Gama, who is at large was transferred from Balaka to Blantyre last year. He is a faults operator but went on leave and was expected back in office mid this month.”
He explained that the vehicle picked two other people from Blantyre and another one in Balaka.
“They went to Khwisa Trading Centre and disconnected the transformer. Residents at the centre were suspicious and apprehended the two while the others, including Gama fled from the scene,” he said.
Chitosi said besides Gama others on the run are Isaac Jonas, a temporary linesman at Balaka Escom office and Ted Mussa an ex-Escom employee.
He has since urged the general public across the country to emulate members of the community at Khwisa in being vigilant in protecting ESCOM property.
There has been a spate of transformer vandalism and theft cases leaving several areas in darkness for long periods.
It is indeed true. That “OSAOPA” mentality created lawlessness. We saw people carrying stolen goods in the name of democracy with no consequence. There is no respect of rule of law. Aliyense akwantele basi. This country is going to the dogs. Things will get worse with the negative economic effects of Corona virus pandemic. Kuba will be rife. The government needs to wake up and do the needful.
Zinayamba nthawi ya AMuluzi izi. If you live in Malawi you know when vandalism started
Ndiudido wa aliyense kutetedza katundu , Boma ndife , Kodi tiyembekedze wa police kukhala paliponse alipo ochepa koma lets have police community ,
we are reaping the fruits of nepotism at work places, if and only if these jobs were given to the rightful deserving candidates such cases would be inexistent. Ntchito zopezerana pa chiweniweni, no sanity, no discipline, zimangoti kwantele basi
Very much true my bro,
Every intelligent Malawian religiously know that The President you disrespectful call Kwantere has been in power for 8 months only whilst issues at escom dates back to the dpp era. Eg. Car hire saga , fuel saga, genset saga etc. You cannot blame Kwantere when you know who is the source of this problem. Let us remove personal hatred and speak the truth
Tell them my bro.The only thing they have got in their minds is personal hatred.
8 months is adequate enough to demonstrate you capabilities. If you work you know what I mean. Lazalo and Chilima are losing it. Wise up.
The president has indeed been in power for 8 months but the time he’s been in power should’ve started showing positive results if he was really serious about eradicating corruption and nepotism. But instead these things are happening even amongst his own people that he chose himself. Ku statehouse konko, corruption and nepotism ndiye osakamba. Ndiye sikuti tikudana naye koma tikukamba zomwe zikuchitika on the ground. Change does not need one to be in office for over a year or a whole term