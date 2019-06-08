Chakwera warns political hooligans masquerading as MCP supporters

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has warned hooligans masquerading as party supporters that they face arrest if they participate in peaceful protest marches by his party to cause violence.

“The police will arrest those who are taking advantage of the protests to cause violence. The police should arrest these people without using excess force,” said Chakwera.

He was speaking on Saturday during a news conference at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe whose building was surrounded by armed policemen.

“I have been preaching peace all along. I am not that person who can order anarchy and chaos,” said Chakwera flanked by MCP, Peoples Party and Freedom Party officials.

He, however, was dodgy on the questions on whether he ordered the party cadres to storm Capital Hill, the seat pf government and disturb government business.

He instead blamed President Peter Mutharika for what he said clinging to power through a chaotic tippex led elections.

Mutharika on Thursday accused Chakwera of wanting to “overthrow the government by force”.

“We have seen the Reverend Lazarus Chakwera… call for violence and a blood bath to plunge this country into chaos,” Mutharika said in a national television address.

“The real objective of the Reverend Chakwera is to overthrow the government by violence and force,” he added.

Chakwera has rejected the outcome of the presidential election as “daylight robbery” and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud.

He said while the party is waiting for the outcome in court, the supporters are free to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Chakwera added that people, who have their own reasons for protesting before the court hearing starts, have a constitutional right to do so and a civic responsibility to do it peacefully.

Therefore, he said it is illegal for the police to “stop or attack people for conducting peaceful demonstration and insensitive for any politician to suggest that they [people] should delay their display of anger against injustice until after the court process.”

Chakwera said the party would continue to use peaceful and lawful means to stand up for justice for all Malawians.

