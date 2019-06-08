Malawi govt. condemns AU over Police excessive force statement

Government has angrily reacted to a statement from the African Union Southern Africa regional office (AU-Saro) who condemned the police for using excessive force to crack down on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres’ protests.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the police has continued to exercise maximum restraint in discharging its duties.

“The government wishes to reaffirm its open door policy and willingness to engage with all stakeholders in the post-election period.

“However, the government of Malawi is appalled that the AU-Saro has resorted to engage the media on such matters of national interest,” says the ministry in a press statement.

At least two people were shot at and others injured as police tried to break a violent protest outside the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe.

The statement says the government is committed to the rule of law and will ensure that peace and security is maintained in the country, more so, during the post-election period.

“The government, including the head of state has appealed to all parties concerned to maintain peace and order and restrain from provocative activities,” the ministry says.

The ministry says the government will continue to do everything possible to ensure that all citizens and residents are protected and that peace and order is maintained in the country.

The government has since appealed to the AU-Saro to follow normal diplomatic channels when engaging the government of Malawi.

