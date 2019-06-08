Chimulirenji to represent President at burial of ex-minister: Harry Thomson to get military honours

Former cabinet minister Harry Thomson remains arrives in the country from South Africa Saturday afternoon as President Peter Mutharika has directed that his funeral be accorded burial with military honours as a former Cabinet minister.

Chief secretary to government Lloyd Muhara says in a statement that the body of the veteran politician arrives in the country at 4pm local time through Kamuzu International Airport as died at Milpark Hospital in South Africa where he had gone for a routine medical checkup following a year of ill health.

Thomson’s body will be taken to Sunnyside in Blantyre for vigil.

“Requiem mass and burial is expected to take place on Monday 10th June, 2019 at Limbe Catholic Cathedral in Blantyre,” says Muhara in a statement.

Muhara said President Mutharika will be represented at the funeral by State vice president Everton Chimulirenji.

Thomson served in several portfolios in the United Democratic Front (UDF) administration and as member of Parliament for Chikwawa North Constituency.

Former president Bakili Muluzi has since described his death as a loss to the nation.

Said Muluzi: “I am very saddened at the passing of Honourable Harry Thomson. We worked together throughout the transition and he served as Cabinet minister, secretary general of our party [UDF] and as an MP. The country will miss a great patriot and selfless leader.”

The veteran politician is survived by a wife, four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

