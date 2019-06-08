Chakwera rejects Mutharika accusations of wanting to ‘overthrow government by force’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday denied accusations by President Peter Mutharika of wanting to “overthrow the government by force”.

Mutharika in a national television address on Thursday said Chakwera’s call for “violence and a blood bath’’ is a plot to plunge the country into chaos.

“The real objective of the Reverend Chakwera is to overthrow the government by violence and force,” he added.

But addressing a news conference at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, Chakwera denied reports that he is the one inciting violence.

“I have been preaching peace all along there is no way I can also be doing the opposite. We have gone to court to seek justice on the declared fraudulent polls,” he said.

Commentators have also highlighted that while Constitution guarantees the right for everyone to assemble and demonstrate their grievances but at no point does it allow anyone to infringe on other people’s rights.

They have since condemned deplorable events of Tuesday when supporters of MCP forcibly entered Capital Hill compound and proceeded to intimidate civil servants.

Both Chakwera and third-place finisher Saulos Chilima have petitioned the High Court to nullify the results of the peaceful election.

Chakwera insists that law and order would be maintained as their petition is taken through the court motions.

In the ballot count, Mutharika, of the Democratic Progressive Party, was declared the victor with 38.57% of the vote, beating Chakwera on 35.41%.

